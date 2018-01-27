Davos trip huge success: KTR

By | Published: 8:38 pm 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be used to solve local problems with the help of global technology, said IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, adding that technology solutions should first focus on streamlining processes and generating meaningful data to ensure that benefits of AI can percolate to individuals and communities.

The Minister who is leading the Telangana delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018, was speaking at a session on ‘Global Tech and Local Solutions: Artificial Intelligence’ on the sidelines of WEF, in Davos on the last day. He underlined the crucial role played by high-quality training and testing data in any machine learning algorithm. He also emphasised the need for governments to upskill themselves to maintain the desired quality in data collection.

Rama Rao also took the opportunity to discuss the Telangana government’s Open Data Policy, launched in 2016, which has now over 50 datasets open to public. He explained that the open data policy stands out not just for its transparency, but also for the high quality of the data collected and for the scope of it being used to derive meaningful insights or to build AI-based solutions. “Telangana State plans to identify ‘Problem Statements’ and run hackathons based on the data collected once a critical mass of datasets reaches the platform,” he announced.

Praise for WEF

The IT and Industries Minister focussed on how the cultural, regional and linguistic differences need to be taken into consideration while generating local solutions, because the solutions that work in one part of the world may not work in another. He reiterated that the onus lies on the governments to help people build local skills and get global firms to work locally. He added that a CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Data Sciences is one of the initiatives taken up by the Telangana government in this regard.

The Telangana delegation led by Minister KT Rama Rao successfully completed its Davos tour and would return to the State on Saturday night. The delegation on the sidelines of WEF met global leaders and executive heads of world-class companies in Davos. During the meetings, Minister Rama Rao spoke about the opportunities to invest in Telangana highlighting the government’s industrial policy, TS-iPASS, a single-window clearance initiative for investors.

Minister KT Rama Rao thanked the organisers of the Forum and said, “WEF is an amazing platform to connect and network with biggest business leaders of the world.” He remarked that the tour was very fruitful as many world-class companies had shown keen interest to invest in Telangana. He said Tech Mahindra agreeing to set up its centre in Warangal was one of the biggest accomplishments and added that it would give a major boost to the government’s efforts to develop IT sector in tier-2 cities.