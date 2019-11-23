Day-night Test: Virat Kohli registers 27th Test century

By | Published: 3:15 pm

Kolkata: Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday registered his 27th century in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the ongoing day two of the day-night Test against Bangladesh here at the Eden Gardens.

This is Kohli’s 20th Test ton as the skipper of the side. The 31-year-old Kohli brought up his century off 159 balls in the 68th over. On Friday, he had become the first Indian to register 5000 runs as the Test skipper.

In the same match, Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his fourth-successive half-century. But he was sent back to the pavilion by Taijul Islam after playing a knock of 51 runs.

Before the start of day two, chess players Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen had rung the bell at Eden Gardens to kick start the proceedings.

In the pink-ball Test, India had ended the first day at 174/3 after bundling out Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings.

Ishant Sharma had picked up five wickets for the hosts on day one. India had reached a score of 289/4 when they left for lunch.