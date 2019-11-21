Day after RTC JAC’s climb-down, 300 employees turn up at Uppal

By | Published: 6:30 pm 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: A day after the TSRTC union’s Joint Action Council announced its willingness to withdraw the strike, on the condition that the government would not impose any conditions, 300 employees turned up at the Uppal depot, requesting to join duty.

The employees also raised slogans asking the management to allow them to join the duty. Uppal depot manager B. Venka Reddy said the matter was taken to the notice of higher officials and that a response was awaited from them.

“Once we get the response, we will start the process to allow the employees to join the duty,” Reddy added.

On Wednesday, after daylong meetings, the JAC leaders had expressed willingness to withdraw the strike, but said the RTC management or the government should not impose any conditions on the employees when they returned to work. The strike, they said, would continue till the government responded to this condition.

