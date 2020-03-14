Day safari mooted in Nallamala

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday said the State government will examine the feasibility of introducing day safari in the Nallamala forest region, which is also known as Rajiv Tiger Reserve Forest, as part of promoting eco-tourism in the State. He also promised to consult the forest department and make efforts for laying a road to the perennial waterfalls at Mallelatheertham.

Responding during the Question Hour on Friday, Srinivas Goud said the State government was preparing proposals for the development of the Nallamala forest region into an eco-tourism centre. He said about Rs 56.84 crore has been earmarked for the development of tourist destinations like Akka Mahadevi caves, Kadali Vanam, Egalapenta, Farhabad, Mallelatheertham, and Uma Maheshwari temple in Achampet Assembly constituency. He said plans are afoot to develop the region as part of ‘Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism Circuit’ under the Swadesh Darshan scheme by the Centre.

