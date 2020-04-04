Day temperatures in Hyderabad drop by 6 notches

By | Published: 7:11 pm 7:12 pm

Hyderabad: With a thick blanket of clouds spreading across the skies, the mercury levels in the city fell by 6 degree Celsius below normal on Saturday.

Given the cool breeze and cloudy weather, the maximum temperature in city settled at 31.2 degree Celsius, which is 6 degree Celsius below normal.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre Hyderabad, mercury levels have plummeted from 39.2 degree Celsius on Thursday to 31.2 degree Celsius on Saturday. However, the minimum temperature remained normal at 24 degree Celsius.

Officials attributed the overcast weather to trough over South Jharkhand to Tamil Nadu and the same conditions are very like to prevail in the city in the three to five days. “Hyderabad is likely to receive rains in the next three days. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Monday and Tuesday,” officials said.

Meanwhile the area wise temperature as per Telangana State Development Planning Society on Saturday shows that Abdullapurmet has recorded a highest temperature of 33 degree Celsius, followed by Viratnagar (32.8 degree Celsius), Thorrur (32.6 degree Celsius) and L.B Nagar (32.6 degree Celsius).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .