Day temperatures plummet in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: A cloudy weather prevailing for the second day brought down the day temperatures drastically in the city on Tuesday.

For most of the day, the skies remained cloudy with many pockets in the city receiving occasional drizzle while some areas on the outskirts witnessing more spells.

With day temperatures plummetting, the mercury remained well below the normal for the season and the maximum temperature recorded in the city stood around 27 degrees Celsius.

Though the city has been receiving light rainfall and sometimes moderate rains in various parts for the last five days, heavy rains so far have stayed away from the city during the ongoing monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the average rainfall recorded at its office in Begumpet on Tuesday morning was 6.7 mm. It’s forecast for the city looks at generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the next two days.

The private weather forecast agency Skymet Weather said the northern districts of Telangana, particularly Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar, have been receiving good rains for the last several days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter