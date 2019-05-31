Daylight murders continue unabated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The brutal killing of a 30-year-old person Mahamood Pasha in broad daylight on National Highway-65 near Patancheru on Friday, in which he was hacked to death, is nothing but almost a copycat crime, according to psychiatrists.

From the murder of Perumalla Pranay Kumar at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district to the killing of Pasha, such chilling incidents have continued to keep the police on its toes. In spite of police officials warning that stern action would be taken against those who were involved in such brazen acts of violence, the gruesome incidents have continued to take place.

Psychiatrists said that persons with lack of empathy, concern and with revenge motive are most likely to commit such violent acts. The murder of an intermediate student E. Sudheer in Kukatpally, J Ramesh at pillar number 143 of PVNR Expressway in Attapur, an auto-rickshaw driver Shakir Qureshi at Madina crossroads and Pasha’s death on Friday among others indicate how criminals were resorting to extreme violence due to previous enmity, psychiatrists said.

Consultant psychiatrist, A. Purnima Nagaraja said the impact of murder videos shared through WhatsApp and other social media platforms was one of the main reasons for the rising trend of gruesome murders committed in full public view.

“Such persons are so preoccupied with revenge that they will not feel even a bit of remorse while committing such violent acts,” she explains.

At the same time, the temperament of public should also change. They should first stop sharing the grisly incidents to their friends through WhatsApp, she pointed out.

Retired Head of Psychology Department, Osmania University, Beena Chintalapuri, said such incidents were contagious. She underscored the need for organising a series of programmes to explain people about the punishment to be awarded for committing a crime.

The police, Prisons and Correctional Services and Law Departments could collaborate and organize these programmes in educational institutions, government and private companies, she suggested.

