Days warmer in Telangana despite monsoon

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has been a witness to not so active monsoon this year so far, has also been experiencing ‘appreciably above normal’ temperatures, India Meteorological Department said.

In its nation-wide weather summary issued on Thursday, the IMD said the daily maximum temperatures were 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius above what is considered normal for this time of the year at many places in Telangana. It also said the daily minimum temperatures too were above normal at a few places in Telangana which recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius.

Khammam on Thursday recorded a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius while Hyderabad registered a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius. Bhadrachalam and Hanamkonda also hit the 34 degree mark. Khammam, the IMD said, registered 5.1 degrees Celsius more than the normal for the day in this season.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that Telangana light to moderate rain or thundershowers were very likely to occur at a few places over the next five days.

