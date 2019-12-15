Dazzling Dubai destinations to debut in 2020

By | Published: 12:44 am 9:37 pm

Dubai is a hub of tourism and diversity which has something to offer for everyone. For most jetsetters, it is the ultimate destination for all things shopping, food, adventure and many more. From stunning views atop the tallest building in the world to camel rides in the desert, from thrilling roller coasters in the world’s biggest indoor theme-park to the arsenal of head-turning new sights and mega attractions, the city is constantly evolving.

This year, we saw the launch of the Dubai Walk of Fame, Dubai Creek, Caesars Palace, Coca-Cola Arena and many more stunning tourist sites. As we dawn into 2020, here’s a list of attractions which will make a grand opening in the coming year. So, it’s time to plan your itinerary, book your tickets and visit all the delights Dubai offers you!

Museum of the Future

The architecturally striking Museum of the Future is currently under construction in front of Emirates Towers on Sheikh Zayed Road. The large silver structure is designed in the shape of an eye, hollowed out in the middle. Museum of the Future is an integrated environment empowering creative minds to test, fund and market ideas for futuristic prototypes and services. It is a first step of many to come, marking the beginning of great achievements.

Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, is set to be open to the public in 2020 and become the crown to the city’s glorious architecture. At over 250 metres high, Ain Dubai will be the world’s tallest observation wheel and will be able to carry up to 1,400 passengers at a time, across 48 double-glazed capsules. Some of these capsules will be private ‘fine-dining’ pods that seat up to 12 guests, so you’ll be able to rent one out for a special occasion.

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Located in Al Jaddaf, overlooking the Dubai Creek, the seven-storey library will house more than 4.5 million books, 1 million audio books and 2 million e-books, including specialised collections of the latest and most distinguished books for readers of various ages and interests. The 92,903 sqm development will also include a 500-seat theatre and feature several areas for interaction, events, activities and educational and cultural festivals.

Sky Walk

This new Dubai attraction will give you an opportunity to walk in the clouds! The sky walk is built at a whopping 200 metres in the sky, at the soon-to-open Address Sky View hotel in Downtown Dubai.

The View

Although the observation deck ‘At the Top’ at Burj Khalifa gives a ariel view of the city, ‘The View’ will offer a change of perspective, giving visitors a panoramic view at 240 metres of height. Expected to open in 2020, this public observation deck will allow guests take in the spectacular sights of the Palm Jumeirah and beyond from the 52nd floor. It’ll be accessible via Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah.

