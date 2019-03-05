DBS Bank India launches Hyderabad branch

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:43 pm 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) on Tuesday launched its first branch in Hyderabad. Located at Somajiguda, the branch will provide diversified financial products and services to cater to the banking needs of large, medium and small businesses as well as retail customers.

The bank has been present in India for 25 years as a branch of DBS Group (Singapore) and has converted into a locally incorporated wholly owned subsidiary- DBS Bank India Limited as of March 1.

DBS Bank India Chief Executive Officer Surojit Shome said that it currently operates in 12 cities and has plans to have presence in 25 cities and have more than 100 touch points and invest about Rs 125 crore to Rs 150 crore on the network expansion. The Singaporean lender is the largest foreign bank to become a fully-owned local subsidiary.

Shome said the bank expected tis balance sheet growing by three times over the next five years from the current Rs 50,000 crore. The bank invested Rs 7,700 crore for its banking business in India and rs 1,800 crore was invested in 2018.

Since the launch of Digibank by DBS nearly two years ago, the bank has acquired over 2.5 million customers in India. In addition to savings accounts, digi bank also offers unsecured loans and is the first to offer paperless on boarding for mutual fund investments from multiple fund houses.