DCA seized 16 medical shops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TS DCA) seized nearly 16 medical shops in the city for selling medical masks at exorbitant prices.

The COVID-19 scare has fuelled the demand for medical masks prompting traders and medical stores to jack-up the prices. In fact, as per the reports from TS DCA, traders and manufacturers in Hyderabad were also indulging in creating an artificial shortage of medical masks and Personal Protection Equipment meant for health care workers.

“Medical masks do not come under the category of drugs. However, since we are the authority that issues licenses to medical shops, we have issued advisories to medical shops to stop selling masks at exorbitant prices. Our inspectors will continue to inspect and seize medical shops at random throughout the State if they are found to be jacking-up the prices of masks,” said Director, TS DCA, Preeti Meena.

