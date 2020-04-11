DD Yadagiri to telecast revision classes for class X students

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: With the SSC Public Examinations postponed because of the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, revision classes for the class X students will be telecast on Doordarshan Yadagiri channel, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Saturday.

The revision classes for English language, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biology and Social subjects will be broadcasted from April 12 to 23 from 10 am to 11 pm, and from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The education minister said revision classes are being organised for the benefit of students and urged them to utilize the facility at home. She appealed to the parents and teachers to create awareness among the students regarding the classes.

