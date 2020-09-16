DDS women protest felling of trees in Sangareddy

As local officials were felling some trees and pruning some to develop a Palle Prakruthi Vanam in an adjacent 30 guntas of land making the one-acre land part of the facility, the women staged a protest and demanded that officials not touch a single tree

Sangareddy: Drawing inspiration from the Chipko Movement, the women of Deccan Development Society (DDS) Dalitha Mahila Sangam have hugged the trees they planted in an acre of government land on the outskirts of Ganjoti of Sangareddy district some 25 years ago, indicating that they would not allow the trees to be felled.

As local officials were felling some trees and pruning some to develop a Palle Prakruthi Vanam in an adjacent 30 guntas of land making the one-acre land part of the facility, the women staged a protest and demanded that officials not touch a single tree. The women have also invited journalists to Ganjoti to show their effort and highlight the apathy of government machinery.

Noticing the importance of improving greenery in and around the village, a member of the sangam, Karne Narsamma, told ‘Telangana Today’ that they had planted some medicinal plants in the one-acre government land some two-and-a-half decades ago.

Meanwhile, the women were also preparing to meet Sanagreddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao to present a representation soon. They protested saying that the local officials were felling the well-grown trees while Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving utmost priority for improving the greenery. Members of mahila sangham Onneti Bakkamma, Ulgeri Nagamma, Begari Chukkamma, Karne Chandramma and others were present.

However, Revenue Inspector Shiva Kumar said they had allotted 30 guntas of the land located adjacent to the one acre to develop a Palle Prakruthi Vanam. Since the Vanam is needed to be developed in a planned way besides creating a walking track, he clarified that the officials were felling some unwanted trees, pruning some and clearing the bushes. He appreciated the DDS women saying that they had done a great job in raising the trees.

