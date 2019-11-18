By | Published: 8:01 pm 8:38 pm

All said and done, brands and brand names are difficult to build, to protect and to carry on. More so, when one is manufacturing motorcycles. Considering the ever-changing emission norms, the high competition, the rapid growth in technology and several other factors, it is only fair to say that the building and continuing an automobile brand is a Herculean task.

Now, some brands learnt it the hard way, while some gradually faded into thin air without many noticing. However, it is not the brands that faded away we will be talking about, but the brands that came back from the dead.

The big old Norton, the Triumph, Indian Motorcycles and the love of Indian riders Royal Enfield. These were all brands that ruled the streets once. Branding mistakes, lagging behind in technological aspects and arrival of new brands of motorcycles were all affecting these brands forcing some to take long, long time to regroup after lean patches, while some were even at the brink of closure.

From Polaris Industries backing an Indian revival to the most recent Mahindra-led Classic Legends reviving the Jawa, the stories of the olden day beasts coming back to life, with the new age needs, are awe-inspiring. While the revival tale of Royal Enfield took a certain Siddhartha Lal, a member of the Lal family, promoters of the Eicher group of companies, it took Nortan the brilliant idea of hand-building limited number of motorcycles a year.

With the Jawas, Nortons, and Triumphs also rising back from the dead, hopes are now higher than ever for revival of brands like the mighty Matchless, Vincent HRD and the BSA.

Be it charm of these old-school bikes, or the never fading love for the charismatic retro classics, it all helped the revival of the old timers, providing the new generations with an opportunity to own what they have always dreamt of. Much to our excitement, most old brands have now overcome the phase of regrouping and are going great guns, thanks to their chic looks coupled with latest technologies.