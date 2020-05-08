Dead spacecraft still providing Saturn’s insights

By | Published: 7:28 pm

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft that died in 2017 is still providing insights about Saturn, the planet it studied up close for 13 years.

The spacecraft helped scientists to discover why Saturn’s upper atmosphere is so hot, which puzzled planetary scientists for decades since the planet is too far from the sun to receive our star’s heat. But, using old data from Cassini, scientists are closer to solving this mystery.

Cassini was the first probe to orbit Saturn. Built and operated at JPL, it was launched in 1997 and inserted into orbit in 2004. The spacecraft revealed the structure of Saturn’s rings and by delivering the Huygens probe to the moon Titan, executed the first landing of a spacecraft in the outer solar system.

Researchers previously used Cassini data to build a map of the temperature and density of Saturn’s upper atmosphere which was not well known before the spacecraft arrived at the planet in 2004. In this study, this map helped scientists to study how electric currents from Saturn’s auroras heats the planet’s upper atmosphere, generating the solar wind. The solar wind, in turn, distributes energy from the poles towards the equator. That energy then heats the equator to twice the temperatures than could be generated from the sun’s heat.

The insight not only helps scientists understand what is going on at Saturn, but perhaps also at gas giant planets in general. Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus all have strangely hot upper atmospheres as well. There are also numerous exoplanet gas giants far outside of our solar system that may exhibit similar behaviour.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .