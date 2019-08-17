Deadline set for Yadadri works

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday instructed officials to complete the ongoing development work at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri on a war-footing. The Chief Minister, who spent the entire day at Yadadri inspecting works in and around the temple, said a ‘Maha Sudharshana Yagam’ has been planned at the temple town next February and every work, including construction of all pilgrim facilities, road development and amenities, must be completed before that.

The government has so far spent Rs 692 crore for temple renovation, and associated development in Yadadri town, the Chief Minister said. “Of this, Rs 235 crore has been spent so far on renovation of the main temple. While Rs 109 crore was spent on land acquisition for laying of roads, another Rs 103 crore has been spent on creating basic amenities in the temple city,” he said.

Offers prayers

Chandrashekhar Rao, who reached Yadadri in the forenoon, offered prayers at the main temple and then went around the temple complex inspecting different works. The Chief Minister, who spent around two-and-a-half hours doing this, later chaired a five-hour review meeting with top Yadadri Temple Development Authority and district officials.

The Chief Minister also expressed displeasure at the delay in completing the renovation and development works in and around the temple and made it clear to officials that work will need to be speeded up and completed on a war-footing.

Chandrashekhar Rao also made it clear that there would be no formal inauguration of the temple as it was not a new one but an existing temple that is being renovated. Pilgrims will continue visiting it as they are doing now once the works are completed, and all the rituals at the temple will continue as they have always been, he said.

The Chief Minister, however, made it clear that every work must be completed before the “Maha Sudarshana Yagam” being planned for February next. “Most of the work on the main temple is done and the leftover works must be completed in the next two to three months,” he said. Though bulk of the work in the main temple has been completed, those yet to be finished must not be neglected, he said, adding that Roads & Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy will from now on visit the temple every week to supervise the progress of work.