Deaf and dumb woman killed by husband in Hyderabad

During an argument, the husband hit the victim on the head, following which she fell unconscious. Her mother rushed her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: A speech and hearing impaired woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, following an argument at Humayunnagar in the city on Friday night.

According to the police, Nasreen Begum (25) was married to Ibrahim three years ago and the couple had two children. On Friday evening, Ibrahim, who worked at a medical store came home from work and picked up a quarrel with his wife.

“During the argument, he hit her on the head, following which she fell unconscious. Her mother rushed her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said Korani Sunil, SHO, Humayunnagar.

The police booked a murder case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .