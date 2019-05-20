Deakin University, a centre of ground breaking research

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:42 am 6:11 pm

Established in 1974 as one of the new generation of Australian universities, named after Alfred Deakin, Australia’s second Prime Minister, Deakin University combines a university’s traditional focus on excellent teaching and research with a desire to seek new ways of developing and delivering courses. Deakin has won several awards for its teaching and learning excellence – testament to its excellent facilities, flexible study options and courses which are informed by industry professionals. Deakin was Australia’s first university to start the system of distance education.

Deakin has celebrated a significant number of milestones in its time. Year after year, advancements in technology, new academic and industry partnerships, ground breaking research outcomes and innovative course delivery methods put Deakin at the forefront of higher education. High quality education, excellent employment prospects, and a university experience is what Deakin University has to offer.

Deakin has five campuses, one in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, two in the port city of Geelong and one in Warrnambool on Victoria’s south-west coast. Deakin’s head office is at the Geelong Waterfront Campus. The fastest growing campus is in the Cloud where over 15,000 students’ study predominantly online. With 61,000 students, Deakin is one of Australia’s largest universities and all students, regardless of their campus or mode of study, benefit from Deakin’s award-winning digital environment.

This student-centered university is dedicated to providing students with support, advice and encouragement in addition to the opportunity to obtain a quality Australian degree. With world-class teaching and research, Deakin produces sought-after graduates poised to make a real difference in the world.

Deakin University offers four faculties within which students can study:

Faculty of Arts & Education

Faculty of Health

Faculty of Business & Law

Faculty of Science & Technology

Deakin is one of Australia’s fastest growing research universities. 89% of Deakin’s research is rated at or above world class. The University has launched the Deakin India Research Initiative, which supports Indian students who take up research programs and higher degrees at the university.

It has a strong international focus and reputation, with 14,000 international students choosing to study at Deakin. The University has international offices in South Asia, China, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Latin America.

Deakin has a proud history of engagement with India. Breaking new ground as the world’s first foreign university to open an office in India, Deakin has since championed high-level initiatives including research opportunities, collaborative centres, international conferences, seminars and thematic workshops.

As proof of our long-standing engagement in India, Deakin University has been proud to win numerous education and industry awards, such as India Australia Business Community Awards, AIBC awards Deakin University top honour for India office.

The university has a remarkable list of alumni, including Julie Attwood (Member of Legislative Assembly, Queensland), Carolyn Hardy (CEO, UNICEF), Emma Alberici (Journalist, ABC) and Briony Cole (Gold Medalist, Commonwealth Games 2006).

University Rankings

Ranked #309 by QS World University Ranking

Ranked #213 QS Engineering and Technology Ranking

Ranked #101-150 by QS Accounting & Finance Ranking

Ranked #141-150 by QS Global MBA Ranking

Ranked #151-200 by QS Business & Management Studies Ranking

Ranked #201-300 by Shanghai Ranking (ARWU) – University Rankings

Ranked #351-400 by THE University Ranking

Ranked #151-175 by THE Engineering and Technology Ranking

Ranked #201-250 by THE Business and Economics Ranking

Ranked #201-250 by THE Computer Ranking

Ranked #240 by U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings

No matter the course, all Deakin students develop eight key skills: digital literacy, communication skills, critical thinking, problem solving, discipline-specific knowledge, self-management, teamwork and global citizenship. These are skills highly valued by employers and prepare students for any career they choose to go into.

