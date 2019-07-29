Dear Comrade picks up pace

By | Published: 9:56 pm

After trimming the length of the film, Dear Comrade has gained speed and the story moves at a brisk pace now. The audience, too, are enjoying the film better and Vijay’s fans also seem to be quite happy about the movie’s momentum. This is what the producers of the film shared recently.

The heads of Big Ben Productions and Mythri Movie Makers — Yash Rangineni, Ravi Shankar and Navin Yerneni — held a press conference just to flaunt the latest pickup of Dear Comrade after trimming 12 minutes of the film. “We sold out the world theatrical rights for Rs 27 crore and already 80 percent of it is recovered. Incessant rains impacted the revenue in the last five days to a considerable extent. But, on the whole, we, as producers, are very happy about the result of the film,” they said.

They further reiterated that the main reason for the success of the film is real emotions which audience can relate to. “Not just the youth or the masses, but all sections of the society loved the movie and, in particular, Vijay’s performance. We listened to the story much before Pelli Choopulu. Vijay first listened to the story and recommended it to us. We did not waste time and got involved in the project. We have no regrets or complaints; rather we feel quite delighted about making this film,” they shared.