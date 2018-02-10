Death of UoH student in mishap: Driver was drunk

By | Published: 12:28 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The case, in which Ananya Goel, a 21-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad, died in an accident at Burjugadda Thanda on January 9, has been altered from one of negligence to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after forensic reports revealed that the car driver was in an inebriated condition. The driver, Jatin Powar, an Income Tax consultant from Uttar Pradesh, was earlier remanded to judicial custody and later granted bail considering his health condition and the injuries he sustained in the accident.

The episode had begun with the birthday celebration of Powar, for which he went along in his car with his friends Ananya Goel and Nikitha. However, the car, driven by Powar, hit a median and turned turtle at Burjugadda Thanda near the Outer Ring Road, with Goel being killed in the accident. With a few broken beer bottles being recovered from the car, Shamshabad Rural police began verifying whether Powar was in an inebriated condition while driving.

Shamshabad Rural Inspector K Krishna Prasad said Powar’s blood was collected and sent to the lab. “As per the report, his Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were registered as 37 mg/ml,” he said, adding that the case was now altered from one of negligence to one of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police said he was suspected to have consumed liquor during the journey from Gachibowli to Burjugadda Thanda Road and the beer bottles, which were recovered from the car, were purchased before Powar took the car on to the ORR. The incident occurred around 3.10 am when they were travelling on the Burjugadda Thanda Road.