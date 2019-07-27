Death stares at helmetless riders in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Attention, bike-riders! Balking on wearing a helmet while driving? But, these statistics of road mishaps will make you think now. According to officials, In the last seven months, as many as 605 fatal accidents took place under the purview of tri Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad claiming 646 lives. Not so shocking figures for you riders? Here the macabre thing is– Of total 646 deaths this year, 432 were of two-wheeler riders only. And of these 432 riders, 382 lives were snuffed out for not wearing helmets.

The flabberghasting fact is that as many as 36 lakh cases of helmetless driving were booked by the traffic police in the limits of the three commissionerates from January 1 to July 26. And the majority of the bike-riders who lost their lives in the accidents were the helmetless riders in the short specified period.

Out of total of 36,00,212 cases, the highest were booked in the Hyderabad City Police limits with 21,42,908 cases followed by 8,12,770 cases in Cyberabad and 6,44,525 cases in Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The City Police, who released the data of road accidents for the period of January 1 to July 26 this year, said the main cause for the increase in the deaths of two-wheeler riders was not wearing helmets.

“A helmet while riding plays a key role of a saviour during road accidents. Despite conducting regular awareness programmes, people are not strictly adhering to the rules. The highest number of two-wheeler riders die because of head injuries,” said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

Apart from ommitting of wearing the helmets while driving, the other major causes of deaths in accidents were overspeeding/ rash driving, wrong side driving, signal jumping, drunk driving, triple riding and cellphone driving, he said.

“The traffic police are conducting traffic education and awareness camps in all the three commissionerates to educate the motorists. Emphasis is laid on traffic rules and safety to make the Hyderabad a safe and accident free city,” said the officer.

With the number of fatal accidents on the rise, the motorists have been warned of stringent actions for violating the traffic rules. The Traffic police, in coordination with various government departments and agencies, have also taken up identification and rectification of accident black spots and prone areas to improve road conditions. Frequent meetings are being held with GHMC, HMDA, HMWS&SB, Roads and Buildings and National Highway Authority of India to improve roads, Anil Kumar added.

