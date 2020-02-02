Death toll soars to 304 in China’s coronavirus, cases goes up to 1430

By | Published: 10:08 am

Beijing: The death toll in China’s coronavirus has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

On Saturday, 315 patients became seriously ill and 85 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the Commission said.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 14,380 (except Hong Kong and Macao) by the end of Saturday, the commission said.

The commission added that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 1,63,844 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 8,044 were discharged from medical observation on Saturday, with 1,37,594 others still under medical observation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.