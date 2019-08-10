Debate, dissent must in democracy: KTR

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:22 am

Hyderabad: The increasingly prevalent ‘either you are with us or against us’ atmosphere in the country is a cause for concern, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday. He felt that there must be room for discussions and debates failing which democracy had no meaning.

In a thought-provoking speech on ‘Role of Democratic Forces in Light of Communalism in Politics’ at the third anniversary celebrations of Telangana Vikasa Samiti at Telugu University on Saturday, Rama Rao dwelt at some length on the ‘peculiar circumstances; in the country at present. He said discussions, debates and even friendly rivalry appear to be losing their value in the country.

Asserting that TRS and the Telangana government firmly believe in tolerance and wisdom, the TRS working president said people were welcome to debate, discuss and even express their dissent in the State. In an assurance to keynote speaker and former JNU professor Neera Chandhoke who requested politicians on the dais not to get offended by her speech, he said, “This is Hyderabad, not Delhi. We might not agree with each other on all issues, but we certainly have tolerance and wisdom to listen. We will debate, discuss and even express our dissent,” he added.

Rama Rao reiterated that India has been a secular State and secularism does not promote or abolish a particular religion. He said certain organisations or political parties were not inclined to practice secularism. He stated that religion was a personal choice and a secular country like India cannot have any religion attached to it.

“Unfortunately, religion, politics and nationalism are being integrated into each other. Those supporting are being termed as patriots and those opposing are being branded as anti-nationals. If religions turn into extremism, our future generations might stop respecting other religions and instead, start hating each other,” he feared.

Stating that people have strong opinions these days, Rama Rao shared a few personal experiences where religion was blinding people to an extent of calling Nathuram Godse a patriot. “I was angry when BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal said Godse was a patriot and immediately condemned it. But what felt worse was the response it garnered from some netizens who tweeted in her support. I was taken aback with their reaction. Where is this country going when we cannot even respect the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

He said his efforts as a Municipal Administration Minister to ease traffic congestion by removing some religious structures which were obstructing vehicular movement turned futile after political parties did not cooperate. He said political parties, which welcomed the move, did not want the initiative to be launched in their respective areas.

Recalling the religious bonhomie and culture in the State, the TRS working president said people of the Telangana region had been tolerant of diverse religions and cultures since the Nizam regime. “Telangana does not differentiate between religions. The TRS government is extending all schemes to eligible persons without any regard to their religion,” he added.

He cited Telangana ideologue professor Jayashankar who stated that language does not have a religion. “Urdu had been a part of our culture and tradition. It cannot be separated from our history. Our writers and poets have instilled values and passed on our language and culture to us. They brought our languages together and added new value to them,” he said. He suggested organisations like Telangana Vikasa Samithi to play a crucial role in preserving the culture of Telangana and also create awareness among people against such religious politics as a watchdog.

Professor Chandhoke, former Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar, Namasthe Telangana deputy editor P Venugopala Swamy, and Telangana Vikasa Samithi president Deshapathi Srinivas also spoke on the occasion. Telangana Sahitya Akademi chairman Nandini Sidda Reddy, Telangana Granthalaya Samstha chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, Telangana State Beverages Corporation chairman G Devi Prasad, Telangana State Council for Higher Education chairman T Papi Reddy, member O Narsimha Reddy, and others were present.

