Debate rages over coronavirus cure

Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Can the Indian system of medicine comprising Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) provide a solution to the novel coronavirus, which is raging in China and has already claimed more than 100 lives? The Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi, believes so and on Wednesday issued a health advisory recommending that Ayurveda, Homeopathic and Unani medicines could be effective in preventing 2019-nCoV.

However, the AYUSH advisory has not gone down well with public health researchers, researchers and senior doctors who have questioned the logic behind such a claim. Twitter went abuzz with doctors taking an umbrage to the AYUSH advisory. To claim preventive efficacy management without any kind of evidence when not a whole lot is known about the virus reflects poorly on AYUSH Ministry, they said. Moreover, there is every chance that such an advisory will trigger rumour mongering and panic across the country, senior doctors said.

Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and renowned oncologist, Dr CS Pramesh on Twitter said that such an advisory was irresponsible unless there is actual evidence to support it, in which case, the evidence should be made available in public domain. Senior doctors also urged Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is also a doctor, to state his position on the issue.

The advisory

The advisory was issued following a meeting on Tuesday of the scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of AYUSH to discuss ways and means for prevention of the nCoV infection through homoeopathy, the Ministry said in a statement.

It has recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the infection. The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule in case the nCoV infection prevails in the community, the advisory said, adding that the same has also been advised for prevention of influenza-like illness. It also suggests some Ayurvedic medicines, Unani decoctions and home remedies which can be useful in symptomatic management of nCoV infections.

The advisory further suggests general hygienic measures for prevention of air-borne infections such as maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

“AYUSH medicines essentially work on improving immune system of the human body and they do not focus on the causative agent like a virus. The focus is always to address the symptom and improve the overall immunity of the human body. Moreover, AYUSH medicines do not harm the human body at all,” says Dr. A Rajender Reddy, former Commissioner, AYUSH, Telangana, and Professor at Jeeyar Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) Homeopathic Medial College.

Senior Unani practitioner and Padma Shri Dr Mohd Abdul Waheed pointed out that there was nothing wrong in administering Unani medicines as a preventive measure. “Generally the drugs mentioned by the AYUSH help building the immunity in the body to fight the viral flu. On spotting the symptoms of the flu, people can use it. When the immunity is increased, the body can fight the virus,” he said.

He clarified that so far there is no instant treatment for coronavirus as of now as research needs to be done on it. “Use of the drug is a precautionary step,” Dr Wahed said.

State hospitals gear up for any eventuality

Hyderabad: Health authorities in Hyderabad, in collaboration with the expert team from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have continued to plug gaps and identify possible improvements in preparedness and management of novel coronavirus strain. On Wednesday, the senior team from Ministry spent a couple of hours at Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital and reviewed the special isolation rooms and beds that have been set aside by the authorities for possible coronavirus cases in the State.

In all, authorities have identified 100 isolation beds in three public healthcare facilities across Hyderabad. The health officials have set-aside 40 beds each at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, and Gandhi Hospital while another 20 beds, along with isolation wards, have been made available at Chest Hospital, Erragadda. Apart from isolations beds, the officials also have access to 10 beds with ventilator support at Gandhi Hospital.

The three hospitals have been identified as nodal centres for handling and management of coronavirus patients. Gandhi Hospital has also been identified as the nodal centre for transportation of swab samples of patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation.

So far, seven patients have been admitted to Fever Hospital of which, two cases tested negative while results of five samples are awaited.

Surveillance in districts activated

Necessary precautions are been taken to prevent the occurrence of these cases in the State. All District Surveillance Officers have intensified the surveillance system for acute respiratory infections/influenza like illness (ARI/ILI) and screening at community as well as health facility levels to identify and respond to clustering of cases for early detection of impending outbreaks through the IDSP network. The case definitions to conduct surveillance have been provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A cluster of pneumonia is being reported from Wuhan City in Hubei Province of China. Chinese authorities have identified it to be caused by a new type of coronavirus (novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV). Coronavirus is a large family of viruses with some causing less severe disease such as common cold and others more severe such as MERS and SARS. Human to human transmission is variable with some easily transmitting and some do not transmit readily between people.

In view of the limited information regarding the epidemiological correlates and transmission patterns, the guidance is subject to change at a short notice.

