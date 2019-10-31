Debt-ridden bizman ends life in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Nizamabad: Financial problems reportedly forced a businessman to commit suicide by jumping into tank at Varni. Villagers found his body on Thursday. Vittal Rao (50), who ran a sweet shop at the mandal headquarters, took loans worth Rs 5 lakh from villagers. On Wednesday he is believed to have ended his life. The locals found his TVS moped parked near the tank and a suicide note. The Varni police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Vittal Rao is survived by his wife and two children.

