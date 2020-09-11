Debt-ridden man commits suicide in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Sangareddy: A 33-year-old man committed suicide at his rented house in Muthangi village under Patancheru police station limits on Friday morning. He was identified as Peddapuram Bikshapathi, a native of Aroreddypally in Munipally mandal.

According to Patancheru Inspector N Venugopal Reddy, Bikshapathi, who migrated to Muthangi in search of livelihood four years ago, was working as a labourer. He was found hanging from the ceiling by his house owner Narasimha Reddy.

The deceased’s wife Sumalatha, who lodged a complaint, said Bikshapathi was in deep financial distress since he had borrowed a lot of money from others for liquor. A case was registered and the body shifted to Area Hospital, Patancheru, for postmortem.

