Debut of a star son

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Senior Kannada hero Shashi Kumar, known for his performance as Superstar Rajinikanth’s brother in Baasha, has impressed the south audience with many of his movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada for years.

As of now, his son Akshith Shashi Kumar is being introduced as a hero with a bilingual project titled as Seethaayanam. Prabhakar Aaripka, who worked as associate for YVS Chowdary and Dasarath, is debuting as a director with this film. Rohan Bharadwaj is presenting the movie and Lalitha Rajyalakshmi is producing it under Color Clouds Entertainments banner.

Anahitha Bhushan is playing the female lead opposite Akshith in this film. While speaking about the film, producer Lalitha Rajyalakshmi said: “Seethaayanam is a perfect blend of love, crime and entertainment set according to the latest trend.

The story and screenplay are completely different and impressive. Hero Akshith Shashi Kumar has performed very well and I’m very sure that he shall bag many big offers in Telugu and Kannada after this movie. Also, despite being a debutant, director Prabhakar Aaripaka has handled the entire project brilliantly.

We’ve successfully wrapped up the shoot at various beautiful locations around Bangkok, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Agumbe, Bengaluru, Vizag, and the post-production work is commencing at a brisk pace. Currently, we’re planning to release the songs soon and bring the movie by mid- March.”

