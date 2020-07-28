Debutants dominate Booker Prize longlist     

By | Published: 3:35 pm

London: Eight debut novelists came up against veterans Hilary Mantel and Tsitsi Dangarembga when Britain unveiled a US-dominated longlist of finalists Tuesday for its revered Booker Prize.

One of the world’s most celebrated literary competitions tore up the rule book last year by splitting the fiction award between Canada’s Margaret Atwood and Anglo-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo. The title of best work of English-language fiction published in the United Kingdom and Ireland has launched careers and caused countless arguments since its creation in 1969.

Past laureates have ranged from contemporary giants such as Ian McEwan and Julian Barnes to Kazuo Ishiguro and Roddy Doyle.

This year’s 13-title longlist — to be whittled down to a shortlist of six on September 15 before the winner is unveiled in November — features nine female authors.

The five-judge panel picked through 162 novels either published or scheduled for release in the 12 months ending on September 30. Britain was represented by Mantel — nominated for “The Mirror & The Light” — and debutants Sophie Ward and Gabriel Krauze.

Irish-American US National Book Award winner Colum McCann was nominated for “Apeirogon” about two Israeli and Palestinian fathers coming together over shared grief at losing their sons.” Panel chair Busby said the longlist features “novels carried by the sweep of history”. The works “represent a moment of cultural change, or the pressures an individual faces in pre- and post-dystopian society,” she said.

Organisers said the 2020 winner will receive £50,000 ($64,000 / 55,000 euros) “and can expect international recognition”.