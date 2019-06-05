Deccan Development Society is leading by example, experts

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Zaheerabad: The Deccan Development Society (DDS) is showing the way to the world in finding a solution for climate change with smart cultivation by improving greenery by involving local communities and creating community seed banks, experts opined. The DDS has started underlining the importance of food sovereignty long ago while the whole world was talking about the food security, Dr Ashish Kothari, Environmentalist and founder of Kalpavriksh, Pune said. Food sovereignty has become a slogan in the world today, he further said.

Congratulating the DDS Sangams, which bagged the prestigious Equator-2019 Award, for their effort in empowering the women farmers in over 70 villages around Zaheerabad under the guidance of PV Satheesh, Director, DDS, he said the women have done miracles by protecting the native millet cultivation, which has been stable food of people in these part of the country.

He hailed the DDS women for the quality of Community Media work. Kothari said that they even surprised the seasoned documentary makers with the quality of their work. He further observed that the work of the DDS is ecologically sustainable. By encouraging the community work, the Pune based-environmentalist observed that DDS has created a stress-free environment.

Since the whole world is talking about psychological and cultural stress, Kothari said that the kind of working environment at DDS will become the best model for even to corporates. Dr Usharani, Director General, MANAGE (National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management) said that the work of DDS has become a source of inspiration for a many.

“Even I am studying the model of DDS to see how they have successfully encouraged the cultivation of millets in these parts of Telangana. We are considering to recommend the similar model to the Centre so that such efforts would be placed across the country to protect the local agriculture models and seeds,” she opined. Utkarsh Ghate Climate Change Expert and visiting faculty to NIRD (National Institute of Rural Development and other guests facilitated the women of the DDS Sangam for bagging the Equator-2019 award.

UN’s Equator Prize for DDS sanghams

The women of Deccan Development Society (DDS) sanghams have bagged one of the most coveted UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) awards- Equator Prize for 2019. Since its inception in 2002, out a total 223 awards, India got only nine awards. Founder of DDS, P V, Satheesh said it is a matter of great pride for the entire DDS family that the non-literate, Dalit, underprivileged women from DDS sanghams have received this award and are the only Indian group to have done so in 2019.

The award sights DDS sangham women as ‘an outstanding example of a local, nature-based solution to climate change and sustainable development.’ This year, a total of 847 nominations were received by the UN from 127 countries across the world. Of them, only 20 were given this prestigious award. Over the last 30 years, in their own unsung manner, about 5,000 Dalit women of DDS sanghams have made a significant contribution towards the environment.

The UNDP Equator prize comes as a crowning glory for all their efforts. The $10,000 prize will be officially declared on June 5, the World Environment Day and will be handed over to the DDS community members at New York in September 2019 in a special ceremony at UN