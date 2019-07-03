Deccan HealthCare ranks among Top 50 Brands Transforming India

By | Published: 7:09 pm

City-based wellness products company Deccan HealthCare Ltd has been recognised as one of the Top 50 Brands Transforming India by The Westminster Church House Conference, London.A pioneer in wellness space since 1996 and offering over 1,500 products aimed at healing and preventing various disorders and deficiencies in men, women, children and the aged, DHCL also produces and markets high quality food supplements extracted from pure natural ingredients under the brand name ‘Be Young’.

The prestigious award by the WCRC, an agency of the UK’s House of Lords, was given to the company in recognition of its purpose and quality of the products.DHCL’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohita Gupta, who runs #BeYoungBharat campaign to spread the awareness on undernourishment of women and children in the country, received the award at a ceremony in London last week.

“It was a proud moment for our company, but I felt great because we won it for the country,” Mohita said.As is already known, DHCL is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a wide range of wellness products including nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and Ayurveda products. Registered at and operating from Hyderabad, it develops high-quality, research-based products at its manufacturing unit at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand State.The company has obtained quality certifications from various national and international accreditation agencies.