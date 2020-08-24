Decentralisation of Covid care yields good results in Telangana

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Khammam: The State government’s decision to decentralise the Covid care has enabled the health officials to ensure speedy testing and effective treatment of the coronavirus patients in the district. Unlike in the past, patients are now being tested and treated in the government health facilities in the district instead of shifting them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad or MGM Hospital in Warangal.

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Eatala Rajender has on July 31 inaugurated the Covid-19 lab at the Government District General Hospital and from then on TrueNAT and RT PCR tests to diagnose Covid-19 were being conducted at the hospital.

With the initiative of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and the District Collector RV Karnan, as many as 1,22,017 Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) Kits were sent to the district, informed the district health officials.

As on August 20, nearly 30,143 RT PCR tests were conducted. Of the 8,746 tests conducted using the RAT kits 2,152 persons were tested positive and 67 patients were now being treated at the District Hospital where a 400-bedded Covid ward with oxygen support was set up.

According to the health officials, as many as 10,167 out-patients and 5,875 in-patients were tested at the District Hospital for the coronavirus. In all 2,898 patients with symptoms of Covid-19 have recovered and discharged. About 1,036 patients were in home isolation.

Covid care centre and isolation ward was also set up at Mamatha General Hospital, besides a special Covid care centre at Sharada Engineering College, where the doctors and medical staff were taking care of the patients in three shifts. About 850 home isolation kits were distributed to patients in home isolation under various PHCs and CHCs in the district. Around 266 infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters have been provided to ANMs to monitor the situation at village level, the officials informed.

Collector Karnan had been inspecting the Covid care centres frequently to monitor the situation and to ensure quality medical care to the patients. Recently 15 medical officers were recruited on temporary basis at the District Hospital to improve the patient care, said an official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .