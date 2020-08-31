Decision on revival of Nethanna ku Cheyutha scheme soon: KTR

The Minister said the State government’s decision to relax the mandatory lock-in period of three years under the scheme and release of funds gave much needed relief to the weavers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hyderabad: Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday announced that the State government will soon take a decision on revival of the much-appreciated ‘Nethanna ku Cheyutha’ (thrift scheme), following repeated appeals from the weavers in the State. He said the State government’s decision to relax the mandatory lock-in period of three years under the scheme and release of funds gave much needed relief to the weavers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at a review meeting here, the Minister said the State government released around Rs 110 crore including Rs 96.43 crore to handloom weavers and Rs 13 crore to powerloom weavers, following the thrift scheme’s closure. He said the scheme benefited about 25,000 weavers across the State. The State government had doubled the amount of savings paid by handloom workers under the scheme, while powerloom workers received equal the amount contributed by them. He assured to consider the requests from the weavers to revive the scheme and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Rama Rao also reviewed the progress of Bathukamma Sarees and instructed the officials concerned to complete the production of Bathukamma Sarees at the earliest. He wanted them to complete the distribution of the sarees by the second week of October. He asked the Handloom and Textile department to issue guidelines to be followed by the district authorities during the distribution of Bathukamma Sarees.

The Minister observed that there was growing awareness about handloom textiles among people who were showing interest in using them. Under these circumstances, he suggested the officials to focus on the branding of TSCO handloom clothes and asked them to come up with an action plan to set up more showrooms in different places across Hyderabad city.

Later, the Minister visited the Golconda Handicrafts Showroom at RTC Crossroads. He inspected the handicraft works and inquired about response from the people for the products on display. He also interacted with the artisans at the Common Facility Centre on the premises. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer and other officials accompanied him.

