Decision to slash salaries hasty: Congress

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the State government’s decision to cut salaries of employees was ‘hasty’ and ‘ill-timed’.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is trying to take advantage of the pandemic to cut down the salaries of employees and pensions. He should first disclose the amount spent by the State Government to deal with coronavirus and the estimated revenue loss to the State’s exchequer due to the lockdown,” he said in a statement here.

Narayana Reddy welcomed the decision for a cut by 75% in the salaries of Chief Minister, State cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, State Corporation Chairpersons, Local Bodies representatives, but said the 50 per cent cut in salaries of government employees was not acceptable. The Congress leader said that the Class IV, outsourcing and contract employees were already drawing low salaries that were not revised since the formation of Telangana State.

“On the one hand, the Chief Minister is asking all private companies to pay full salaries to their employees for the lockdown period, and on the other, he is setting a bad example to the private sector to cut salaries of their employees citing losses due to impact of coronavirus,” he said.

