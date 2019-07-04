Decks cleared for Gadwal textile park

By | Published: 12:07 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: The logjam among master weavers, weavers’ cooperative societies and the district administration seems to have ended as weavers agreed to take a step back on their demand for property rights to weavers’ societies on a 10 acre of land allotted for Gadwal Handloom and Textiles Park for which TRS working president KT Rama Rao laid foundation last year.

The conditions set by master weavers and weavers’ cooperative societies regarding the property rights on the park, stalled the construction works for long time now affecting the well-intended project.

A meeting held by District Collector K Sasanka with master weavers and various societies’ heads at the District Collectorate on Thursday was fruitful. However, the master weavers stressed that their share in capital should be reduced from 30 per cent to 10 per cent as mentioned in the agreement. They also sought the administration’s help for ease in getting bank loans for construction of their worksheds at the handloom park. They requested for modernised looms be set up at the park so that more production could be yielded in lesser time. In addition to this, they demanded the State government set up an Indian Institute of Handlooms and Textiles in the vicinity of the park which could only be an additon to the existing knowledge base, but also produce human resources required to take the sector to the higher levels in the district.

The master weavers also requested Collector Sasanka to setup Weavers’ Service Station at the park. They also appreciated the Collector for trying to resolve their issues and assured him of their cooperation with the district administration to start the park as soon as possible.

