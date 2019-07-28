Decks cleared for road widening in Suryapet

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:35 pm

Nalgonda: The much awaited demolition of shops and structures located between Post Office centre and Potti Sriramulu Centre in Suryapet was taken up on Sunday for the purpose of road widening.

Officials had issued notices to 490 shops on the stretch of road five days ago notifying the shop owners about the demolition drive from Sunday. With the demolition taken up, decks have been cleared for widening of roads in Suryapet town, which has been facing acute traffic problem.

In the first phase, the civic authorities took up demolition of shops and structures located between Post Office centre and Potti Sriramulu centre in the town as per the markings made for road widening. They engaged three poclains to take up demolition of identified shops and structures. Police set up barricades on the roads leading to the area and did not allow vehicular movement on the road. A large number of policemen were deployed at the place as a precautionary measure during the demolition drive works.

The opposition party tried in vain to politicise the demolition drive by provoking shops owners, but Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy intervened and assured them of justice that cleared the way for demolition.

With a hope that the demolition drive would be postponed, several shop owners did not shift the furniture from shops. But, the municipal officials and workers descended on the area at 6 am and took up demolition of the shops. With this, several shop owners started shifting their furniture to other places in trucks. To help them shift, municipal officials arranged several waste collection tractors at their disposal. The shop owners also took selfies in front of their shops for keepsake and also recorded the demolition of their shops on their mobile phones.

Clearance sale by shops

Several shops particularly garment and cloth stores, came up with discount sale after 10 pm on Saturday to clear the material. They offered 30 to 50 per cent discount on the articles. With the discount news going viral on social media, thousands of people thronged Potti Sriramulu centre for shopping and the discount sales continued till 1 am, giving it a night bazaar look.

