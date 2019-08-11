Decks cleared for widening of bridge on Hussain Sagar

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Decks were cleared for widening the bridge on Hussain Sagar surplus nala at Liberty junction in a bid to improve the free left towards Himayathnagar with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee approving the move. At present, the road width is 100 feet and the civic body now plans to widen the stretch to 150 feet. The junction witnesses heavy traffic flow and due to narrow carriage, especially towards Himayathnagar, traffic snarls are reported regularly.

There were frequent requests from the traffic police to explore measures for ensuring free flow of traffic. Accordingly, GHMC officials had conducted a study and observed that the proposed widening is sufficient for junction improvement, particularly free left towards Himayathnagar.

The same was also approved by the GHMC’s Traffic and Transport wing. Under this initiative, the municipal corporation has identified that 12 properties that are getting affected under the proposed road widening plan.

With the proposal being cleared, the GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore accorded administrative sanction which is under tender process, said a senior official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter