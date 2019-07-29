Decoding pufferfish’s wacky spines

By | Published: 4:23 pm

Pufferfishes are known for their peculiar skin structure, but how they came to possess the spikes on the body known as spines remained a mystery. Recently, researchers identified the genes responsible for the evolution and development of pufferfish spines.

“Pufferfishes have a reduced skeleton, beak-like dentition and they form spines instead of scales not everywhere, but just in certain patches around the body,” said the corresponding author Gareth Fraser in the study published in iScience. Fraser and his team followed the development of pufferfish spines in embryos and found that the spines are developmentally unique from scales.

The researchers then decided to look at what would happen, if they manipulated those genes. Using genetic techniques, the researchers blocked the classic markers of skin appendage development. Normally, the spines are localised to specific areas on the Pufferfish. Fraser said that this localisation of the spines is to enhance protection.The reason for the diversity in spine coverage is likely ecological, Fraser said.