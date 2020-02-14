Decomposed body of man found in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Mahabubnagar: The decomposed body of a man in his forties was found murdered on the outskirts of Shakapur village of Addakal mandal on Friday. According to Addakal Sub Inspector Naresh, P Ramulu (40), a resident of Upparpally village of Ghanpur mandal, was a beggar at the toll-plaza near Addakal. His body was found near the hills in Shakapur village in decomposed condition.

Addakal police believe that Ramulu could have been died five days ago. More details about the cause of the death can be attained only after a post-mortem is done in Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. Police were considering the case as that of suspicious death as on Friday.

