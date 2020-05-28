Decomposed body of woman found inside locked school in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in the compound of a private school in Asoka Nagar of Amberpet here on Thursday afternoon.

The body, believed to be of a woman aged in her fifties, was noticed by local residents after a foul smell emanated from the premises. They alerted the police, who reached the spot and are investigating.

The Amberpet police are yet to identify the body and ascertain how it ended up on the school premises, since the school was locked for over two months now.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .