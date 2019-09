Dedeepya moves into quarterfinals

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s young tennis talent Y Sai Dedeepya entered the quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh tennis tournament being held in Chennai on Tuesday. Dedeepya downed Tamil Nadu’s Megha Muttukumaran 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinal match. Earlier, she outplayed State compatriot Vaishali 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. Dedeepya will square off against Tamil Nadu’s Kavya in the quarterfinal.

