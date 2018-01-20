Dedicated bandwidth helps Telangana Registration Dept

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Stamps and Registration wing of the State government has finally managed to resolve issues surrounding frequent server crashes and inordinate delays in accepting property documents and completing the process of registration.

To make the process of registration of documents seamless and less time consuming at Sub-Registrar Offices (SRO), the department now boasts of its own dedicated high-speed bandwidth, which is available in all its 144 SRO officers, 12 District Registrar officers and six DIG offices.

The dedicated bandwidth was put in place in December and since then the results are all there to see, as the department is now able to process more documents in less time. The Stamps and Registration wing, before December, 2017, used to process anywhere between 80,000 documents and 90,000 documents for registrations.

This December, however, the department has registered a record 1, 08, 624 documents and in the process made collections worth Rs 429.99 crore. Before that, the department’s average monthly collections used to hover anywhere between Rs 350 crore and Rs 390 crore. Quite contrastingly, in December, 2016, the number of documents received by the department was 68,427 while the earnings where Rs 238.71 crore.

The Stamps and Registration wing is also well on its way to process 10 lakh registration documents this financial year. At present, during this financial year, the Department has registered 8,60,575 documents while in the first 20 days of this month, 52,713 documents were registered. As on January 19, the department officials this financial year have collected revenue of Rs 3,473.835 crore and by the end of this year it could touch the Rs, 4,000 crore.

In the first 20 days of the January, the department has already collected revenue of Rs 185 crore.

Technology comes to rescue

The jump in collections can not only be attributed to the vibrant real estate market in Hyderabad, but also to the technology that has played an enabling role.

The Stamps and Registration wing has collaborated with Railtel to set up an exclusive Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network, which is a high speed data-carrying technique meant only for high-performance telecommunications networks.

A dedicated bandwidth and a major IT overhaul of all the IT hardware systems in the department was long pending.

Due to old hardware and software the department’s people-friendly measures like public data entry system, which enabled users to fill applications related to sale, gift and other transactions online before visiting the sub-registrar office for registration, were getting affected.

To address the anticipated rise in number of visitors to the website, the department upgraded its servers and data storage facilities. On the hardware side, the department also underwent a major upgrade. All the 144 SROs are now equipped with hi-tech updated IT equipment.

Titled as Facility Management Plan, the department has entered into a five-year deal on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for Rs 75 crore with Wissen Infotech.

The SROs now have brand-new personal computers, Iris recognition equipment, biometrics, thumb impressions devices, digital cameras, LAN networks, printers, scanners, UPS, CCTV cameras, routers and servers.

For a long time, the department services were channeled through Telangana State Wide Area Network (TSWAN), a core infrastructure component under the national e-Governance plan of Government of India (GOI).

Almost all the government departments in the State share the SWAN network, which puts a lot of pressure and slows down the services of Stamps and Registration department.

For Citizen-centric services, there was a need to have a dedicated bandwidth to speed-up the processing time and also avoid frequent shutdowns in the process.