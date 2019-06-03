DEECET-2019: Vinod tops in Telugu medium

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 12,177 candidates have managed to qualify out of 19,511 candidates in the DEECET-2019 results, which were released on Monday for admissions into two-year course in Government District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and private un-aided Elementary Teacher Education Institutions in the State.

Gogarla Vinod Kumar, Kalal Nandini and Amreen Fathima emerged toppers in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums respectively.

The online test for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) was held on May 22.

In the Telugu medium, out of 9,390 students who had appeared, 5,846 candidates managed to clear with a pass percentage of 62 per cent. Nearly 7,934 candidates have appeared for the examination in the English medium out of which 5,266 candidates have cleared the test with a pass percentage of 66 per cent.

In the Urdu medium, as many as 1,866 candidates appeared for the online examination out of which 1,065 candidates managed to qualify with a pass percentage of 57 per cent.

Merit list and rank cards are available on the website http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in from Monday and date of web options for allotment of seats to the colleges will be intimated at the earliest.