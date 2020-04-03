DEECET last date extended

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Hyderabad: The online applications for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) have been extended up to April 27.

The DEECET, a computer-based test, is conducted for admissions into a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses in Government and Private District Institutes of Education and Training in the State for the batch 2020-22.

For more information, candidates can check the website www.deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

