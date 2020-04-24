DEECET: Last date extended to May 15

By | Published: 5:40 pm

Hyderabad: The School Education Department on Friday extended the last date for submission of online applications for Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) till May 15.

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses in the government district institutes of education and training, and private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions including minority and non-minority in the State. For more details, the candidates can visit the website www.deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .