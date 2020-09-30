DEECET on Oct 4, over 14k apply

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 14,036 candidates have registered for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020. The entrance test will be held in the computer-based mode in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5 pm on October 4, at 25 exam centres in the State.

Candidates who applied for the test can download the hall tickets from the website www.deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in and they must follow instructions on the hall ticket in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into two-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Diploma in Pre-School Education course offered by the Government District Institutes of Education and Training and private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions.

