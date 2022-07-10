Deekshitha bags top honours in Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

All winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: M Deekshitha bagged top honours with six points from six rounds in the juniors category of the 194th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ritesh Maddukuri and Suhaas Kuppili settled for second and third places.

Meanwhile, Challa Saharsha emerged champion in the open category with 5.5 points.

Top Ten Places Open Category: 1 Challa Saharsha, 2 Chidvilas Sai, 3 Dhruva Thota, 4 Srivardhan Reddy, 5 Rithvik R, 6 Satyanarayana P, 7 Raman Kumar T, 8 Ch Nanda Sai Vinesh, 10 Natura Bethi; Age group winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Tanav Reddy, 2 Sabla Ganesh; Girls: 1 Vedhika Goel, 2 Hrishita Sheshank; U-13: Boys: 1 Suaas Kuppili, 2 Ayush Yadav; Girls: 1 Duaa Ahmed Sherief, 2 P Lasya; U-11: Boys: 1 Ritesh Maddukuri, 2 Arnav Krishna; Girls: 1 Sasi Hasini Chintala, 2 Chepuri Srikruthi, U-9: Boys: 1 Aarush Bathula, 2 Ishaan Kandi; Girls: 1 Sarvani Bhanuja, 2 Tanvika; U-7: Boys: 1 Divith Reddy, 2 Reyansh Nihanth; Girls: 1 Aadya Mehta, 2 P Srihitha; Best Woman: Anaya Agarwal; Best Veteran: PNV Ramana.