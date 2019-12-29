Deendayal Research Institute honoured with Seva Puraskar

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Dr Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has awarded Deendayal Research Institute with the “NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar” at a function organised on Saturday. A cheque for Rs 1 crore given by the NCC group was handed over to the institute on the occasion.

The NCC limited has identified Deendayal Research Institute for the “NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar” for Integrated rural development and its pioneering work in developing a holistic model for the development of rural India. In the words of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam “Deendayal Research Institution is a unique institution developing and implementing a village development model which is most suited for Indian conditions.” NCC limited since inception has believed in the dictum “social service is a part and parcel of construction activity’”.

Dr AVS Raju, founder & chairman Emeritus of NCC limited positioned himself as a social service entrepreneur starting off his journey from a village. Being deeply committed to social service, he felt the urge to honour organisations committed to such activities. Deendayal Research Institute (DRI), was set up on March 8, 1968 under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh, a social reformer who had a precise understanding of the challenges faced by the rural masses in Indian villages and his deep compassion made him realize the problems of the common man.

Deendayal Research Institute has worked towards empowerment of the rural regions in Central India covering over 500 villages. Models for development such as providing services for health, hygiene, basic education, training for self employment, etc. have been developed to achieve overall socio-economic development and reconstruction of Indian society.

