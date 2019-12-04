Deepakar in main round

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Deepakar blanked Vishnu Kanth 9-0 in to qualify to the main draw of the 35+ category men’s singles event pf the AISTA 24th GVK Senior National tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Results (final qualifying matches)

35+ singles: Deepakar bt Vishnu Kanth 9-0; Sashi Kanth bt Vikram Kumar 9-0; Eric Fernandez bt Rishadh 9-2; Sreekar M bt V Sai Prasad 9-1; Murali bt Sai Prashanth 9-0; V C Prakash bt Pavan Kumar 9-4; Ch Narasimhulu bt Jogesh M 9-0; Tinku Patel bt Richard Simon 9-3.

45+ singles: Madhav Krishna bt Sankar Reddy 9-1; Kiran M S bt Sreeram Ch 9-0; Subramanyam bt Hari 9-3; Ram Kancharla bt Sankaranna 9-5; Dinesh Thampi bt P V Satish Kumar 9-1; Manish D bt Chakravarthy 9-1; Rama Krishna bt Prakash Mahadev 9-3; Djea Shankar bt Prabhanjan Reddy 9-5.

55+singles: Krishna Reddy bt Udayeswararao 9-6; Suresh Kumar bt Louis 9-0; Appalraju bt Satyamurthy 9-0; Ravishankar bt Dhiraj Veerula 9-6; Lalit Gairola bt t MA Gaffer 9-1; Raghuram Reddy bt Satyanarayana 9-2; Anil Nagam bt B Suresh 9-5; M MUrali bt Rajasekar 9-3.

65+singles: Krishnam Raju bt AnandaRao 9-0; Bhaskar Rao bt Satynarayana Singh 9-7; Ashok Reddy bt Devender Reddy 9-3; C Vijay Kumar bt Ponnu Swamy 9-0; Satya Mohan bt Hanumantha Rao 9-1; V Gajapathy bt Radha Krishnan 9-3; P Ram Kumar bt A V Krishna Kumar 9-1; Rama Chandra C B bt V A S Naidu 9-6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.