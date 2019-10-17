Deepali does Hyderabad proud, charms at LFW

By | Published: 10:15 pm 10:19 pm

While there was rapid evolution in street wear and couture across the globe, established brands are running back from maximalism to minimalism. The age of minimalism has taken over the fashion world all over again. The subtle details are proving to entice designers to remodel their style. The next gen independent designers are discovering solace by implementing techniques of sustainability.

Student of INIFD, Deepali Jain’s stint at Lakme Fashion Week has youngsters believing in their dreams. An avid fan of contemporary apparel, Deepali blends traditional work of art with modern niceties. Currently pursuing her Bachelor’s in Fashion Designing, the young designer also runs her couture ‘Label Deepali Tholia’ in collaboration with her mother.

“When I was a kid, I was inclined towards all sorts of arts and crafts. I was fascinated by bright colours used in customising our clothes for festivals. The whole process of dyeing and designing intrigued me, this played a major role in moulding me into who I am today.” says the talented designer.

Jade by Monica and Karishma’s designs and modern embellishments attracted and compelled her into taking up fashion designing as a career. Sabhyasachi’s unique aesthetics come together beautifully with every new collection and it acts as an incubator to the upcoming smaller labels, she says.

Deepali’s ‘Modern String’ Winter festive collection at Lakme Fashion Week is inspired by the elaborate style of hand-embroidered strings of zardosi with geometrical motifs in modern, laid-back silhouettes. It produces a contemporary-yet-traditional touch to the ensembles.

The iconic collection is an epicentre of textiles, with elegant zardosi work on silk. The motifs on the vibrant apparel were unapologetically alluring.

The models paired their ensembles with long, detailed metallic earrings. Tailoring looked effortless with gorgeous geometrical shapes across the fabrics. The bright yellows appreciated the voluminous satiny garments giving it a modern charm. The fusion of traditional ‘karigari’ with a chic twist makes it all the more appealing, perhaps selling them like hot-cakes.

Talking about her experience at Lakme Launch Pad, she says, “It was surreal; I just went with my natural instincts, let alone representing the South Zone, being selected was really off the table, I was going gaga over my work the moment I realised I was not hallucinating the whole situation. The screening process consisted of three stages, starting with students showcasing six apparels with detailed explanation. The next step was a panel discussion, followed by models presenting collages of ensembles. With three months of prep time, running back and forth to Mumbai to catch up with stylists was a strenuous job indeed.”

