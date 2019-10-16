Deepavali tennis clinic at Academia

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Academia Sports Village will conduct a three-day Deepavali Tennis clinic for youngsters in the 5-19 years age-group on the synthetic courts at the HPRC Sports Complex in Aziz Nagar on the city outskirts.

To be held in two separate sessions, the clinic will be conducted by qualified coaches from October 24-26. Details can be had from the Organising Secretary on Mobile No: 95151-25592.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .